A Peek at ESAB's Future Earnings

ESAB ESAB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ESAB to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34.

ESAB bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 4.69% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ESAB's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.16 1.12 1.27 EPS Actual 1.25 1.28 1.25 1.41 Price Change % 5.0% 0.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Performance of ESAB Shares

Shares of ESAB were trading at $131.03 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on ESAB

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ESAB.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for ESAB, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $133.0, suggesting a potential 1.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Middleby, Donaldson and Watts Water Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Middleby, with an average 1-year price target of $171.0, suggesting a potential 30.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Donaldson, with an average 1-year price target of $73.5, suggesting a potential 43.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Watts Water Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $282.5, suggesting a potential 115.6% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Middleby, Donaldson and Watts Water Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ESAB Neutral -1.68% $255.20M 3.66% Middleby Outperform -2.19% $345.93M 2.51% Donaldson Outperform 1.31% $321.90M 3.84% Watts Water Technologies Buy -2.26% $272.50M 4.25%

Key Takeaway:

ESAB ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About ESAB

ESAB, spun off from Colfax in 2022, is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications. Alongside competitors Lincoln Electric and ITW's Miller brand, ESAB is one of the top three players in the welding space. ESAB generated roughly $2.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

Financial Milestones: ESAB's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ESAB faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.68% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ESAB's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.93%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ESAB's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, ESAB faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for ESAB visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.