A Look at Owens-Corning's Upcoming Earnings Report

Owens-Corning OC will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Owens-Corning to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81.

Owens-Corning bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 3.87% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Owens-Corning's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.87 2.90 4.05 4.32 EPS Actual 2.97 3.22 4.38 4.64 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Owens-Corning were trading at $137.5 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Owens-Corning

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Owens-Corning.

The consensus rating for Owens-Corning is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $174.86 implies a potential 27.17% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of A.O. Smith, Builders FirstSource and Allegion, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for A.O. Smith, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 41.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Builders FirstSource, with an average 1-year price target of $134.88, suggesting a potential 1.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegion, with an average 1-year price target of $162.44, suggesting a potential 18.14% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for A.O. Smith, Builders FirstSource and Allegion, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Owens-Corning Outperform 25.43% $725M -1.87% A.O. Smith Neutral -1.27% $397.10M 8.22% Builders FirstSource Neutral -4.99% $1.30B 4.33% Allegion Neutral 5.84% $466.50M 9.41%

Key Takeaway:

Owens-Corning ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Owens-Corning: A Closer Look

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Owens-Corning: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Owens-Corning's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.43% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Owens-Corning's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Owens-Corning's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.23, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

