What to Expect from Nutrien's Earnings

Nutrien NTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nutrien will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39.

Anticipation surrounds Nutrien's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.3% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nutrien's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.35 0.45 2.19 EPS Actual 0.11 0.31 0.39 2.34 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Nutrien's Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien were trading at $59.06 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

