Preview: NRG Energy's Earnings

NRG Energy NRG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NRG Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

Investors in NRG Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.95 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.05% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NRG Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.29 2 1.59 EPS Actual 2.62 1.52 1.85 3.37 Price Change % 4.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0% 3.0%

NRG Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of NRG Energy were trading at $173.91 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about NRG Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NRG Energy.

With 6 analyst ratings, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $186.17, indicating a potential 7.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PG&E, Entergy and PPL, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PG&E, with an average 1-year price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential 88.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $90.86, suggesting a potential 47.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 79.3% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for PG&E, Entergy and PPL are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NRG Energy Buy 15.56% $2.02B 37.07% PG&E Outperform -1.47% $2.33B 1.77% Entergy Outperform 12.70% $1.56B 2.98% PPL Neutral 7.66% $831M 1.28%

Key Takeaway:

NRG Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 15.56%. It leads in Gross Profit with $2.02B. NRG Energy also excels in Return on Equity with 37.07%.

Get to Know NRG Energy Better

NRG Energy is one of the largest retail energy providers in the US, with 6 million customers. Vivint Smart Home, which NRG acquired in 2023, has 2 million home-services customers. NRG also is one of the largest US independent power producers, with 13 gigawatts of coal, gas, and oil power generation capacity primarily in Texas. The LS Power asset acquisition will add 13 GW of gas-fired power plants mostly in the Eastern US. NRG exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in December 2003.

NRG Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NRG Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NRG Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NRG Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NRG Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

