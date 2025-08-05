A Peek at Jones Lang LaSalle's Future Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Jones Lang LaSalle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.17% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Jones Lang LaSalle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.18 6.01 2.81 2.27 EPS Actual 2.31 6.15 3.50 2.55 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle were trading at $270.43 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Jones Lang LaSalle

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Jones Lang LaSalle.

Analysts have given Jones Lang LaSalle a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $292.33, indicating a potential 8.1% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Compass, Cushman & Wakefield and eXp World Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Compass, with an average 1-year price target of $9.4, suggesting a potential 96.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cushman & Wakefield, with an average 1-year price target of $13.83, suggesting a potential 94.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for eXp World Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $10.92, suggesting a potential 95.96% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Compass, Cushman & Wakefield and eXp World Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zillow Gr Buy 13.04% $459M 0.17% Compass Neutral 51.87% $250.10M 5.82% Cushman & Wakefield Outperform 4.57% $384.30M 0.11% eXp World Holdings Buy 1.05% $92.65M -1.06%

Key Takeaway:

Jones Lang LaSalle ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Jones Lang LaSalle Better

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $74 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Jones Lang LaSalle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

