A Look at Joby Aviation's Upcoming Earnings Report

Joby Aviation JOBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Joby Aviation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The announcement from Joby Aviation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 3.58% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Joby Aviation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.19 -0.19 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.34 -0.21 -0.18 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 1.0% 6.0%

Joby Aviation Share Price Analysis

Shares of Joby Aviation were trading at $20.39 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 317.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Joby Aviation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.