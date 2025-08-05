Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Silicon Laboratories SLAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $192.58 million. • Xometry XMTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $156.47 million. • Chunghwa Telecom CHT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • BP BP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $48.52 billion. • Yum Brands YUM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. • Yum China Holdings YUMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion. • Zoetis ZTS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion. • Clear Secure YOU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $215.01 million. • Vishay Precision Group VPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $72.93 million. • Uniti Group UNIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $689.73 million. • Frontier Group Holdings ULCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $938.88 million. • TransDigm Gr TDG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.56 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion. • Molson Coors Beverage TAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion. • Neuronetics STIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.84 million. • Spire SR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $416.77 million. • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.52 million. • Vivid Seats SEAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $153.85 million. • Portillos PTLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $195.62 million. • Wag Group Co PET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $281.46 million. • Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $13.29 million. • Orthofix Medical OFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $196.76 million. • MPLX MPLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion. • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.52 per share on revenue of $161.32 million. • Marriott International MAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion. • Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $752.33 million. • LGI Homes LGIH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $478.28 million. • Leidos Holdings LDOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion. • WK Kellogg KLG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $621.54 million. • Knife River Holding KNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $877.63 million. • Jacobs Solutions J is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. • Gartner IT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. • IPG Photonics IPGP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $227.39 million. • Imunon IMNN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Henry Schein HSIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion. • Harmony Biosciences Hldgs HRMY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $203.72 million. • Galaxy Digital GLXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.14 billion. • GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion. • Global Business Travel GBTG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $628.11 million. • First Watch Restaurant Gr FWRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $306.41 million. • Shift4 Payments FOUR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $750.90 million. • Fox FOXA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. • EVgo EVGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $85.15 million. • Embraer ERJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. • Esperion Therapeutics ESPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.35 million. • Edgewell Personal Care EPC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $654.99 million. • Duke Energy DUK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion. • Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $540.21 million. • Cushman & Wakefield CWK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion. • Cummins CMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.12 per share on revenue of $8.46 billion. • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $399.78 million. • Caterpillar CAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.89 per share on revenue of $16.30 billion. • Camtek CAMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $121.75 million. • Broadridge Financial Soln BR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. • TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. • Atkore ATKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $733.65 million. • Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $736.98 million. • AdaptHealth AHCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $804.09 million. • Dana DAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. • Standard Motor Products SMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $450.11 million. • Ranpak Hldgs PACK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $94.45 million. • Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $14.98 million. • InfuSystems Holdings INFU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $36.12 million. • Curis CRIS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $2.54 million. • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $176.35 million. • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $930.53 million. • Pfizer PFE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $13.63 billion. • J&J Snack Foods JJSF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $445.86 million. • Hillman Solns HLMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $390.47 million. • Hamilton Lane HLNE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $163.50 million. • Easterly Government Props DEA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $83.27 million. • Axcelis Technologies ACLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $185.15 million. • Westlake WLK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion. • Talkspace TALK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.11 million. • Organon OGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion. • Enviri NVRI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $576.60 million. • Enpro NPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $282.70 million. • Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion. • Angel Oak Mortgage REIT AOMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $20.72 million. • Sealed Air SEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion. • Onity Group ONIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $257.24 million. • Lemonade LMND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $161.44 million. • Expeditors International EXPD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion. • Eaton Corp ETN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion. • DuPont de Nemours DD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion. • Core Natural Resources CNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $21.53 billion. • Ares Comml Real Est ACRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.33 million. • Avanos Medical AVNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $166.16 million. • Blade Air Mobility BLDE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $64.13 million. • Azenta AZTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $149.69 million. • Zebra Technologies ZBRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. • Westlake Chemical WLKP is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.60 million. • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $43.55 million. • Oaktree Specialty Lending OCSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $78.77 million. • Pediatrix Medical Group MD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $465.36 million. • Graham GHM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $56.02 million. • Flowco Holdings FLOC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $190.81 million. • Fidelity National Info FIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion. • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $216.62 million. • Ball BALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion. • Apollo Asset Management APO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • Alight ALIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $525.42 million. • FTC Solar FTCI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $19.72 million. • Stevanato Group STVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $302.83 million. • Axogen AXGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.72 million. • Global Ship Lease GSL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $179.05 million. • Sachem Cap SACH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.36 million. • Public Service Enterprise PEG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion. • NNN REIT NNN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $224.79 million. • Sophia Genetics SOPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $17.37 million. • UL Solutions ULS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $770.54 million. • Reservoir Media RSVR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.27 million. • Tango Therapeutics TNGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.50 million. • InspireMD NSPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.53 million. • LCI Industries LCII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. • 908 Devices MASS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $12.17 million. • Surgery Partners SGRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $820.15 million. • Fox FOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. • Sportradar Gr SRAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $370.48 million. • Bowhead Specialty Hldgs BOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $133.05 million. • CareCloud CCLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $27.42 million. • Vertical Aerospace EVTL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $248.77 million. • Willis Lease Finance WLFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $134.00 million. • Aramark ARMK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion. • Novanta NOVT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $237.61 million. • Mesa Laboratories MLAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $60.66 million. • Frontdoor FTDR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $602.41 million. • Core Molding Technologies CMT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $75.46 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Viasat VSAT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion. • Toast TOST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. • Suncor Energy SU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.68 billion. • Service Properties Trust SVC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $496.57 million. • One Group Hospitality STKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $209.29 million. • SSR Mining SSRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $351.74 million. • SLR Inv SLRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $53.33 million. • Revolve Gr RVLV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $296.50 million. • Rivian Automotive RIVN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. • Resideo Technologies REZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $75.08 million. • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $161.52 million. • Qiagen QGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $524.05 million. • Qualys QLYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $161.22 million. • Quantum-Si QSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.27 million. • Personalis PSNL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.15 million. • Performant Healthcare PHLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.14 million. • Pacira BioSciences PCRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $183.35 million. • Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion. • Outfront Media OUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $461.39 million. • OR Royalties OR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • News NWS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion. • News NWSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion. • Nine Energy Service NINE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $143.24 million. • Noble Corp NE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $853.92 million. • Mosaic MOS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion. • Stride LRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $626.62 million. • Centrus Energy LEU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $133.10 million. • Lucid Group LCID is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $260.21 million. • Klaviyo KVYO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $278.39 million. • Interparfums IPAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $350.95 million. • Innovex International INVX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $230.00 million. • Summit Hotel Properties INN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $195.53 million. • Hyster Yale HY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $936.90 million. • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $198.58 million. • Hinge Health HNGE is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.94 per share on revenue of $125.27 million. • GXO Logistics GXO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion. • Gulfport Energy GPOR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.09 per share on revenue of $334.87 million. • GeoPark GPRK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $117.66 million. • Grocery Outlet Holding GO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Flywire FLYW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $120.38 million. • Equitable Holdings EQH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion. • DoubleVerify Holdings DV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $181.60 million. • DaVita DVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion. • Douglas Emmett DEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $251.16 million. • Clearway Energy CWEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $427.63 million. • CuriosityStream CURI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.75 million. • Cheer Holding CHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $350.10 million. • Beachbody Co BODI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $56.90 million. • BridgeBio Pharma BBIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $95.71 million. • A10 Networks ATEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $66.33 million. • Advanced Micro Devices AMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion. • Amgen AMGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $8.89 billion. • Agilon Health AGL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion. • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $12.10 million. • StoneX Group SNEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $369.24 million. • LifeMD LFMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $66.27 million. • Cumberland CPIX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Chemours CC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. • Bristow Group VTOL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $387.00 million. • Myriad Genetics MYGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $202.14 million. • Safehold SAFE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $93.87 million. • SIGA Technologies SIGA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • SITE Centers SITC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $296.56 million. • Mayville Engineering MEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $137.55 million. • Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $8.92 million. • Evolus EOLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $82.40 million. • Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $57.94 million. • CeriBell CBLL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $20.65 million. • Adeia ADEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $88.39 million. • Accel Entertainment ACEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $334.51 million. • Select Water Solutions WTTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $365.00 million. • Vestis VSTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $673.95 million. • United Fire Gr UFCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $338.47 million. • Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $393.02 million. • Regal Rexnord RRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • ONE Gas OGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $480.59 million. • Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $286.00 million. • Baldwin Insurance BWIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $374.69 million. • BlackLine BL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $170.82 million. • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $212.12 million. • Chegg CHGG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $102.44 million. • Entravision Comms EVC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $50.23 million. • Fuel Tech FTEK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.09 million. • Voya Financial VOYA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. • Upstart Hldgs UPST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $225.36 million. • Opendoor Technologies OPEN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. • Match Group MTCH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $853.74 million. • MNTN MNTN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Jackson Finl JXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.63 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion. • Innospec IOSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $432.81 million. • Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion. • Devon Energy DVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion. • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $34.82 million. • Coupang CPNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.39 billion. • DMC Glb BOOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $151.04 million. • Ardent Health ARDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. • Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. • Assurant AIZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.44 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. • Arteris AIP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.37 million. • Digital Turbine APPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $121.94 million. • Powell Industries POWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.75 per share on revenue of $299.06 million. • Cadre Hldgs CDRE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $153.56 million. • Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $154.10 million. • Snap SNAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion. • OraSure Technologies OSUR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30.40 million. • LeMaitre Vascular LMAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $62.57 million. • Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $6.34 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • JELD-WEN Holding JELD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $811.24 million. • Crexendo CXDO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.24 million. • CryoPort CYRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $41.69 million. • Cirrus Logic CRUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $364.49 million. • California Resources CRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $800.01 million. • American Financial Group AFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion. • Aflac AFL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion. • Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $838.89 million. • Ferroglobe GSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $398.00 million. • Atomera ATOM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • QuidelOrtho QDEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $611.66 million. • Limbach Holdings LMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $143.88 million. • Cerus CERS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.80 million. • OrthoPediatrics KIDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $61.52 million. • Superior Gr of Cos SGC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $133.67 million. • RingCentral RNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $617.83 million. • Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $67.88 million. • American Well AMWL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $63.81 million. • Kemper KMPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • Global Medical REIT GMRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $35.61 million. • National CineMedia NCMI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $56.16 million. • Finance of America FOA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $97.05 million. • Skyworks Solutions SWKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $940.35 million. • Teradata TDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $399.94 million. • Super Micro Computer SMCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion. • Paylocity Holding PCTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $388.40 million. • Masimo MASI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $368.67 million. • Porch Group PRCH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $97.46 million. • comScore SCOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $86.73 million. • trivago TRVG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $153.32 million. • NPK International NPKI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $59.71 million. • Innovate VATE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $420.43 million. • Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $7.75 billion. • Angi ANGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $262.55 million. • Eastern EML is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Flotek Industries FTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $51.78 million. • Champion Homes SKY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $642.59 million. • Compx Intl CIX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $49.52 million. • Cricut CRCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $158.18 million. • Hackett Group HCKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $77.41 million. • 8x8 EGHT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $177.66 million. • OneSpan OSPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $59.05 million. • Latham Group SWIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $172.70 million. • RMR Gr RMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $202.56 million. • PaySign PAYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.61 million. • Matthews International MATW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $322.89 million. • Elme ELME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $61.59 million. • Clover Health Investments CLOV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $473.98 million. • Amentum Holdings AMTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion. • Astera Labs ALAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $172.56 million. • Weyco Group WEYS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Intl General Insurance IGIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $140.40 million. 