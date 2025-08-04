What to Expect from Vivid Seats's Earnings

Vivid Seats SEAT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Vivid Seats will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.
Anticipation surrounds Vivid Seats's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vivid Seats's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.03
|0.02
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.04
|-0.01
|Price Change %
|1.0%
|-3.0%
|-4.0%
|-13.0%
Performance of Vivid Seats Shares
Shares of Vivid Seats were trading at $1.45 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Vivid Seats visit their earnings calendar on our site.
