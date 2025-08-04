August 4, 2025 5:04 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: InfuSystems Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

InfuSystems Holdings INFU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that InfuSystems Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Anticipation surrounds InfuSystems Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at InfuSystems Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.03 0.06 0.06 0.04
EPS Actual -0.01 0.04 0.08 0.03
Price Change % -2.0% -4.0% 6.0% 0.0%

Tracking InfuSystems Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of InfuSystems Holdings were trading at $5.7 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for InfuSystems Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
