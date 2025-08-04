A Glimpse of The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's Earnings Potential

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock BODI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.93.

Investors in The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.49, leading to a 2.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.33 -2.69 -1.58 -2.18 EPS Actual -0.84 -2.12 -1.75 -1.59 Price Change % -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -10.0%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock Share Price Analysis

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. Class A Common Stock were trading at $3.91 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

