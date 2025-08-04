A Glimpse of Granite Point Mortgage's Earnings Potential

Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Granite Point Mortgage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.79.

The market awaits Granite Point Mortgage's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 14.74% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Granite Point Mortgage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.71 -1.31 -0.82 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.57 -1.98 -0.75 -0.05 Price Change % 15.0% -9.0% 1.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Granite Point Mortgage's Stock

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage were trading at $2.52 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Granite Point Mortgage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.