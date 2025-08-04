Standard Motor Products Earnings Preview

Standard Motor Products SMP is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.
The announcement from Standard Motor Products is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Earnings Track Record
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.37, leading to a 1.96% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.44
|1.11
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.47
|1.28
|0.98
|Price Change %
|2.0%
|-0.0%
|-6.0%
|-1.0%
Market Performance of Standard Motor Products's Stock
Shares of Standard Motor Products were trading at $30.43 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
