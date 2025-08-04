August 4, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: GeoPark's Quarterly Earnings

GeoPark GPRK is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GeoPark will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The announcement from GeoPark is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.21, leading to a 2.06% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GeoPark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.46 0.34 0.62 0.79
EPS Actual 0.25 0.30 0.48 0.48
Price Change % -2.0% 5.0% -3.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of GeoPark were trading at $6.39 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GeoPark visit their earnings calendar on our site.

