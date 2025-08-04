An Overview of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.23 0.18 0.02 EPS Actual 0.49 0.29 0.13 0.11 Price Change % -1.0% -5.0% 7.000000000000001% 0.0%

Tracking Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's Stock Performance

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were trading at $10.53 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

