What's Next: Sally Beauty Holdings's Earnings Preview

Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Sally Beauty Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sally Beauty Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.43 0.47 0.40 EPS Actual 0.42 0.43 0.50 0.45 Price Change % -6.0% -3.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Sally Beauty Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings were trading at $9.65 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sally Beauty Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.