Insights Ahead: Carlyle Secured Lending's Quarterly Earnings

Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Carlyle Secured Lending to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The market awaits Carlyle Secured Lending's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Carlyle Secured Lending's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.44 0.48 0.51
EPS Actual 0.41 0.47 0.49 0.51
Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Performance of Carlyle Secured Lending Shares

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending were trading at $13.7 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Carlyle Secured Lending visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

