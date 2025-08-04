What's Next: Select Water Solutions's Earnings Preview

Select Water Solutions WTTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Select Water Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Select Water Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 11.41% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Select Water Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.08 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.01 0.15 0.13 Price Change % -11.0% -5.0% 26.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Select Water Solutions's Stock

Shares of Select Water Solutions were trading at $9.01 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Select Water Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Select Water Solutions.

With 3 analyst ratings, Select Water Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $15.0, indicating a potential 66.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of RPC, Helix Energy Solns Gr and ProFrac Holding, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RPC, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 44.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Helix Energy Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 0.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ProFrac Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, suggesting a potential 27.86% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for RPC, Helix Energy Solns Gr and ProFrac Holding are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Select Water Solutions Buy 2.14% $55.77M 1.04% RPC Neutral 15.56% $60.72M 0.93% Helix Energy Solns Gr Outperform -17.14% $14.95M -0.17% ProFrac Holding Neutral 3.23% $74.90M -1.75%

Key Takeaway:

Select Water Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth with 2.14%. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit at $55.77M. For Return on Equity, it is at the top with 1.04%.

Get to Know Select Water Solutions Better

Select Water Solutions Inc provides sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing, and water treatment and recycling capabilities. Its reportable segments are Water Services, Water Infrastructure and Chemical Technologies. It generates the majority of its revenue from Water Services segment.

Select Water Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Select Water Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Select Water Solutions's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Select Water Solutions's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Select Water Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Select Water Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

