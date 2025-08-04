Earnings Outlook For Vestis

Vestis VSTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vestis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Vestis bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 37.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vestis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.12 0.13 0.11 EPS Actual -0.05 0.14 0.11 0.16 Price Change % -38.0% -12.0% 3.0% 0.0%

Tracking Vestis's Stock Performance

Shares of Vestis were trading at $5.73 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Vestis

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vestis.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Vestis, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $5.5, suggesting a potential 4.01% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Healthcare Services Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Healthcare Services Group, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 190.92% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Healthcare Services Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vestis Underperform -5.69% $175.26M -3.13% Healthcare Services Group Buy 7.55% $2.96M -6.53%

Key Takeaway:

Vestis underperforms in revenue growth compared to its peers. It also has lower gross profit margins. Additionally, Vestis has a negative return on equity, indicating lower profitability. Overall, Vestis ranks at the bottom among its peers based on these financial metrics.

Get to Know Vestis Better

Vestis Corp is a provider of uniform rentals and workplace supplies across the United States and Canada. It provides uniforms, mats, towels, linens, restroom supplies, first-aid supplies, safety products, and other workplace supplies. The Company serves customers ranging from small, family-owned operations with a single location to large corporations and national franchises with multiple locations. The company operates in the United States and Canada as reportable segments. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Vestis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Vestis's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vestis's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vestis's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vestis's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vestis's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.6, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Vestis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.