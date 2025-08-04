Earnings Outlook For Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings ULCC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Frontier Group Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

The announcement from Frontier Group Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.04% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Frontier Group Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 0.13 -0.03 0.15 EPS Actual -0.19 0.23 -0.05 0.14 Price Change % 8.0% 15.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Tracking Frontier Group Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings were trading at $3.97 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Frontier Group Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Frontier Group Holdings.

The consensus rating for Frontier Group Holdings is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.67 implies a potential 42.82% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegiant Travel, Sun Country Airlines and JetBlue Airways, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $67.38, suggesting a potential 1597.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sun Country Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 391.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 24.43% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Allegiant Travel, Sun Country Airlines and JetBlue Airways, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 5.43% $13M -7.33% Allegiant Travel Neutral 6.50% $123.71M 2.84% Sun Country Airlines Outperform -19.30% $97.28M 1.08% JetBlue Airways Sell -2.97% $440M -3.05%

Key Takeaway:

Frontier Group Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Frontier Group Holdings: A Closer Look

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers. Majority of revenue is from Domestic flight follow by International.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Frontier Group Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Group Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Frontier Group Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.