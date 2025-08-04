Earnings Preview For Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane HLNE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hamilton Lane will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

The announcement from Hamilton Lane is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 4.54% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hamilton Lane's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.17 1.10 1.09 1.10 EPS Actual 1.21 1.25 1.07 1.51 Price Change % -5.0% 5.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking Hamilton Lane's Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane were trading at $147.79 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Hamilton Lane

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $157.8, the consensus suggests a potential 6.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Janus Henderson Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Victory Capital Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 72.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Affiliated Managers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $226.0, suggesting a potential 52.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victory Capital Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $69.75, suggesting a potential 52.8% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Janus Henderson Group, Affiliated Managers Group and Victory Capital Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hamilton Lane Neutral 12.06% $133.25M 7.39% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 7.61% $437.30M 3.10% Affiliated Managers Group Buy -0.68% $266.30M 2.62% Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 1.73% $162.38M 5.47%

Key Takeaway:

Hamilton Lane is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Hamilton Lane is at the top among its peers. However, for return on equity, Hamilton Lane is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Hamilton Lane: A Closer Look

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Hamilton Lane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.06% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Lane's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

To track all earnings releases for Hamilton Lane visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.