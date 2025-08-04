A Look at Axcelis Technologies's Upcoming Earnings Report

Axcelis Technologies ACLS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Investors in Axcelis Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.66, leading to a 6.2% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Axcelis Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 1.25 1.43 1.35 EPS Actual 1.04 1.54 1.49 1.55 Price Change % 6.0% -12.0% -1.0% -11.0%

Tracking Axcelis Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies were trading at $68.75 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Axcelis Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Axcelis Technologies.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Axcelis Technologies, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $66.5, suggesting a potential 3.27% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FormFactor, Kulicke & Soffa Indus and SolarEdge Technologies, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FormFactor, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 54.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kulicke & Soffa Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 33.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SolarEdge Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $17.95, suggesting a potential 73.89% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for FormFactor, Kulicke & Soffa Indus and SolarEdge Technologies, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Axcelis Technologies Neutral -23.70% $88.77M 2.80% FormFactor Neutral 14.26% $64.52M 0.93% Kulicke & Soffa Indus Buy -5.86% $40.38M -9.20% SolarEdge Technologies Neutral 7.38% $17.54M -15.73%

Key Takeaway:

Axcelis Technologies ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. In addition to equipment, the company provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. Geographically, the group has a business presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, of which key revenue is derived from the Asia Pacific.

Financial Insights: Axcelis Technologies

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Axcelis Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Axcelis Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axcelis Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Axcelis Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Axcelis Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

