Earnings Preview: ONE Gas

ONE Gas OGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ONE Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

The announcement from ONE Gas is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.86 1.32 0.39 0.50 EPS Actual 1.98 1.34 0.34 0.48 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of ONE Gas's Stock

Shares of ONE Gas were trading at $72.51 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ONE Gas

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ONE Gas.

Analysts have provided ONE Gas with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $75.5, suggesting a potential 4.12% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of New Jersey Resources, Spire and Southwest Gas Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for New Jersey Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential 30.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential 12.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, suggesting a potential 6.19% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for New Jersey Resources, Spire and Southwest Gas Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ONE Gas Neutral 23.32% $287.43M 3.80% New Jersey Resources Neutral 38.78% $375.73M 8.53% Spire Neutral -6.84% $457M 6.47% Southwest Gas Hldgs Neutral -17.99% $352.10M 3.22%

Key Takeaway:

ONE Gas ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It ranks in the middle for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

Delving into ONE Gas's Background

ONE Gas Inc is a regulated natural gas utility company. It is involved in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation consumers through its network of pipelines and service lines. Almost all of the company's revenue is derived from natural gas sales in the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company controls considerable market shares in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Understanding the Numbers: ONE Gas's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ONE Gas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: ONE Gas's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONE Gas's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONE Gas's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ONE Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

