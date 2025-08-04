Examining the Future: Noble Corp's Earnings Outlook

Noble Corp NE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Noble Corp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

Anticipation surrounds Noble Corp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 7.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Noble Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.63 0.80 0.63 EPS Actual 0.26 0.56 0.58 0.72 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -0.0% 11.0% -6.0%

Noble Corp Share Price Analysis

Shares of Noble Corp were trading at $25.7 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Noble Corp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Noble Corp.

Noble Corp has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $31.4, the consensus suggests a potential 22.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Valaris, Patterson-UTI Energy and Seadrill, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Valaris, with an average 1-year price target of $46.8, suggesting a potential 82.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Patterson-UTI Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $8.11, suggesting a potential 68.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seadrill, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 125.68% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Valaris, Patterson-UTI Energy and Seadrill, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Noble Corp Neutral 37.26% $237.47M 2.33% Valaris Neutral 0.84% $184M 5.07% Patterson-UTI Energy Neutral -9.56% $28.10M -1.45% Seadrill Buy -8.72% $41M -0.48%

Key Takeaway:

Noble Corp ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. It ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

About Noble Corp

Noble Corp PLC is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry that provides contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry with its fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. The company focuses on a high-specification fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of its drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world.

Noble Corp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Noble Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Noble Corp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, Noble Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

