What to Expect from Knife River Holding's Earnings

Knife River Holding KNF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Knife River Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44.

Investors in Knife River Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.35 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Knife River Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.86 0.34 2.81 1.24 EPS Actual -1.21 0.41 2.60 1.37 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 3.0% -4.0%

Tracking Knife River Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River Holding were trading at $83.37 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Knife River Holding

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Knife River Holding.

With 4 analyst ratings, Knife River Holding has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $114.75, indicating a potential 37.64% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Titan America, Eagle Materials and Loma Negra Cia Industria, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Titan America, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 82.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eagle Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $242.17, suggesting a potential 190.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Loma Negra Cia Industria, with an average 1-year price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential 81.41% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Titan America, Eagle Materials and Loma Negra Cia Industria are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Knife River Holding Outperform 7.25% $-9.60M -4.77% Titan America Neutral -0.88% $112.69M 5.50% Eagle Materials Neutral 4.27% $185.60M 8.37% Loma Negra Cia Industria Buy -8.90% $43.14B 2.56%

Key Takeaway:

Knife River Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. In terms of Return on Equity, it is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Knife River Holding

Knife River Holding Co is an aggregates-led construction materials and contracting services provider. Its segments include Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. Each geographic segment offers a vertically integrated suite of products and services, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and contracting services, while the Energy Services segment, which has locations throughout the company's geographic footprint, produces and supplies liquid asphalt and related services, for use in asphalt road construction, and is a supplier to some of the other segments.

Key Indicators: Knife River Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Knife River Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Knife River Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knife River Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knife River Holding's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Knife River Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

