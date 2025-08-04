Earnings Outlook For Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.

Anticipation surrounds Halozyme Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 18.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.16 0.98 0.78 EPS Actual 1.11 1.26 1.27 0.91 Price Change % 18.0% -0.0% 13.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Halozyme Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics were trading at $59.02 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Halozyme Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $61.2, the consensus suggests a potential 3.69% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Halozyme Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Halozyme Therapeutics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halozyme Therapeutics Neutral 35.22% $216.46M 27.92%

Key Takeaway:

Halozyme Therapeutics ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. The company is also at the top for Gross Profit, showcasing efficient cost management. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting room for improvement in generating profits relative to shareholder equity.

Get to Know Halozyme Therapeutics Better

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 44.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 27.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.13, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

