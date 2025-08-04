A Look at The Baldwin Insurance's Upcoming Earnings Report

The Baldwin Insurance BWIN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Baldwin Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Anticipation surrounds The Baldwin Insurance's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.2% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at The Baldwin Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.26 0.34 0.33 EPS Actual 0.65 0.27 0.33 0.34 Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% -12.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance were trading at $35.31 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on The Baldwin Insurance

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on The Baldwin Insurance.

With 2 analyst ratings, The Baldwin Insurance has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $43.0, indicating a potential 21.78% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Baldwin Insurance, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Baldwin Insurance are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Baldwin Insurance Outperform 8.06% $144.69M 2.32%

Key Takeaway:

The Baldwin Insurance ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 8.06%. It is at the bottom for gross profit at $144.69M. The company also ranks at the bottom for return on equity at 2.32%. Overall, The Baldwin Insurance is positioned lower compared to its peers in these key financial metrics.

Get to Know The Baldwin Insurance Better

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc is a United States-based insurance distribution firm. Its products include Business Insurance, Benefits Consulting, Reinsurance, Specialty MGA, Embedded Insurance., Personal insurance, etc.

Unraveling the Financial Story of The Baldwin Insurance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: The Baldwin Insurance's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The Baldwin Insurance's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Baldwin Insurance's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The Baldwin Insurance's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for The Baldwin Insurance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.