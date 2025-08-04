Exploring News's Earnings Expectations

News NWSA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that News will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The market awaits News's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 1.47% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at News's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.32 0.16 0.14 EPS Actual 0.17 0.33 0.21 0.17 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of News were trading at $29.09 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

