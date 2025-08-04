August 4, 2025 10:06 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Yum Brands's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Yum Brands YUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Yum Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

Anticipation surrounds Yum Brands's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 1.22% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Yum Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.60 1.41 1.33
EPS Actual 1.30 1.61 1.37 1.35
Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Performance of Yum Brands Shares

Shares of Yum Brands were trading at $145.36 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Yum Brands visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

YUM Logo
YUMYum Brands Inc
$146.030.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
64.43
Growth
65.06
Quality
N/A
Value
20.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved