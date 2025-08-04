What's Next: Duke Energy's Earnings Preview

Duke Energy DUK will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Duke Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22.

The market awaits Duke Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Duke Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.59 1.65 1.70 1.04 EPS Actual 1.76 1.66 1.62 1.18 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy were trading at $122.91 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Duke Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Duke Energy.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Duke Energy, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $129.5, suggesting a potential 5.36% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southern, Constellation Energy and American Electric Power, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $94.44, suggesting a potential 23.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Constellation Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $350.75, suggesting a potential 185.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Electric Power, with an average 1-year price target of $112.64, suggesting a potential 8.36% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Southern, Constellation Energy and American Electric Power, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Duke Energy Neutral 7.53% $4.28B 2.76% Southern Neutral 7.89% $3.49B 2.59% Constellation Energy Outperform 10.18% $859M 0.90% American Electric Power Neutral 11.09% $3.15B 4.29%

Key Takeaway:

Duke Energy ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Duke Energy: A Closer Look

Duke Energy is one of the largest US utilities, with regulated utilities in the Carolinas, Indiana, Florida, Ohio, and Kentucky that deliver electricity to more than 8 million customers. Its natural gas utilities serve more than 1.6 million customers.

Breaking Down Duke Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Duke Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Duke Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duke Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duke Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, Duke Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Duke Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.