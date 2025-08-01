What to Expect from UFP Techs's Earnings

UFP Techs UFPT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect UFP Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27.

The announcement from UFP Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.46 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UFP Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.13 1.81 1.53 EPS Actual 2.47 2.46 2.39 1.86 Price Change % 0.0% -10.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of UFP Techs's Stock

Shares of UFP Techs were trading at $226.39 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

