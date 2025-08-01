A Glimpse of Prothena Corp's Earnings Potential

Prothena Corp PRTA will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Prothena Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.52.

The market awaits Prothena Corp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 4.65% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Prothena Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.03 -1.04 -1.18 -1.05 EPS Actual -1.12 -1.08 -1.10 1.22 Price Change % 5.0% 2.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Performance of Prothena Corp Shares

Shares of Prothena Corp were trading at $6.87 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Prothena Corp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Prothena Corp.

Prothena Corp has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $36.75, the consensus suggests a potential 434.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Myriad Genetics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Myriad Genetics, with an average 1-year price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential 11.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 41.78% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Myriad Genetics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rigel Pharmaceuticals Neutral 80.58% $48.92M 104.74% Myriad Genetics Neutral -3.12% $134.20M -0.01% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Buy 11.68% $1.23M -18.81%

Key Takeaway:

Prothena Corp ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

About Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Prothena Corp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Prothena Corp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5556.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2128.54%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Prothena Corp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Prothena Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Prothena Corp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

