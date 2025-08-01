An Overview of Andersons's Earnings

Andersons ANDE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Andersons to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Andersons bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.82% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Andersons's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.92 0.43 1.09 EPS Actual 0.12 1.36 0.72 1.15 Price Change % -10.0% 17.0% -5.0% -1.0%

Tracking Andersons's Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons were trading at $35.92 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Andersons

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Andersons.

The consensus rating for Andersons is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $50.0, there's a potential 39.2% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Natural Foods, The Chefs' Warehouse and Performance Food Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for United Natural Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 27.62% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for The Chefs' Warehouse, with an average 1-year price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential 112.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Performance Food Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $104.71, suggesting a potential 191.51% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for United Natural Foods, The Chefs' Warehouse and Performance Food Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Andersons Buy -2.17% $152.87M 0.02% United Natural Foods Neutral 7.48% $1.08B -0.43% The Chefs' Warehouse Buy 8.40% $254.34M 3.86% Performance Food Gr Buy 10.45% $1.82B 1.36%

Key Takeaway:

Andersons is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. Andersons is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Andersons: A Closer Look

Andersons Inc is a diversified company with its main focus in the agriculture sector. Its operations are segmented into Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The Trade segment, which generates the majority of the revenue, is engaged in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, and domestic fuel products, among other agricultural commodities. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and other markets.

Andersons: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Andersons's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.17%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Andersons's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Andersons's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

