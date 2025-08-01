Vitesse Energy Earnings Preview

Vitesse Energy VTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Vitesse Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 7.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vitesse Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.26 0.37 0.40 EPS Actual 0.23 0.18 0.23 0.35 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 1.0% 5.0% -0.0%

Vitesse Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vitesse Energy were trading at $23.93 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Vitesse Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

