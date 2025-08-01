What to Expect from LTC Properties's Earnings

LTC Properties LTC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that LTC Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

Anticipation surrounds LTC Properties's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 3.5% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at LTC Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.65 0.71 0.66 EPS Actual 0.65 0.72 0.78 0.65 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% 6.0% -6.0%

Performance of LTC Properties Shares

Shares of LTC Properties were trading at $34.04 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on LTC Properties

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LTC Properties.

Analysts have provided LTC Properties with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $36.0, suggesting a potential 5.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Medical Properties Trust, Global Medical REIT and Community Healthcare, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medical Properties Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 86.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Global Medical REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 73.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Community Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 47.12% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Medical Properties Trust, Global Medical REIT and Community Healthcare, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LTC Properties Neutral -4.55% $45.92M 2.13% Medical Properties Trust Neutral -17.51% $216.76M -2.47% Global Medical REIT Neutral -1.35% $27.01M 0.47% Community Healthcare Neutral 5.70% $23.50M -2.96%

Key Takeaway:

LTC Properties ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth, with a slight decrease. It is at the bottom for gross profit, indicating lower profitability. The return on equity is higher than some peers but lower than others. Overall, LTC Properties shows mixed performance compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in seniors housing and healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its real estate investments includes different types of properties such as Independent living communities, Assisted living communities, Memory care communities, Skilled nursing centers and other types of properties.

LTC Properties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, LTC Properties faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.55% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: LTC Properties's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 41.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): LTC Properties's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LTC Properties's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, LTC Properties adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

