Earnings Outlook For Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust PSTL will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Postal Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The market awaits Postal Realty Trust's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Postal Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.27 0.26
EPS Actual 0.32 0.35 0.30 0.26
Price Change % -2.0% 13.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Postal Realty Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Postal Realty Trust were trading at $13.71 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Overview
