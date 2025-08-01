Preview: V2X's Earnings

V2X VVX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect V2X to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

Anticipation surrounds V2X's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at V2X's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 1.14 0.35 0.19 EPS Actual 0.98 1.33 1.29 0.83 Price Change % -2.0% 16.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Tracking V2X's Stock Performance

Shares of V2X were trading at $47.38 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on V2X

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding V2X.

Analysts have provided V2X with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $55.0, suggesting a potential 16.08% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ducommun, Cadre Hldgs and Astronics, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ducommun, with an average 1-year price target of $110.33, suggesting a potential 132.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cadre Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 19.8% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Astronics, with an average 1-year price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential 14.52% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ducommun, Cadre Hldgs and Astronics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity V2X Buy 0.53% $78.10M 0.79% Ducommun Buy 1.71% $51.60M 1.53% Cadre Hldgs Neutral -5.62% $56.13M 2.94% Astronics Buy 11.27% $60.85M 3.64%

Key Takeaway:

V2X ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About V2X

V2X Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offers facility and logistics services and information technology mission support and engineering and digital integration services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and others.

Understanding the Numbers: V2X's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, V2X showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.53% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: V2X's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): V2X's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

