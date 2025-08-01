Insights Ahead: Helios Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Helios Technologies HLIO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Helios Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The announcement from Helios Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Helios Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.35 0.54 0.61 EPS Actual 0.44 0.33 0.59 0.64 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% 15.0% 6.0%

Performance of Helios Technologies Shares

Shares of Helios Technologies were trading at $36.69 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Helios Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.