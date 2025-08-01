An Overview of EverQuote's Earnings

EverQuote EVER is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that EverQuote will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Anticipation surrounds EverQuote's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 12.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at EverQuote's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.39 0.22 0.03 EPS Actual 0.40 0.33 0.31 0.17 Price Change % -12.0% 27.0% 4.0% 12.0%

Performance of EverQuote Shares

Shares of EverQuote were trading at $24.59 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on EverQuote

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on EverQuote.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for EverQuote, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $34.0, suggesting a potential 38.27% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of QuinStreet, Cars.com and Bumble, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for QuinStreet, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 1.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cars.com, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 47.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bumble, with an average 1-year price target of $6.56, suggesting a potential 73.32% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for QuinStreet, Cars.com and Bumble are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EverQuote Buy 82.98% $161.25M 5.61% QuinStreet Neutral 60.06% $27.86M 1.92% Cars.com Neutral -0.64% $148.09M -0.40% Bumble Neutral -7.72% $173.75M 1.64%

Key Takeaway:

EverQuote ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Delving into EverQuote's Background

EverQuote Inc is engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. The online marketplace offers consumers to find relevant insurance quotes based on car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. The platform of the company is driven by data science. The firm's data and technology platform match and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. It derives a majority of revenue from Direct channels.

Unraveling the Financial Story of EverQuote

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EverQuote's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 82.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EverQuote's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.61% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EverQuote's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EverQuote's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

