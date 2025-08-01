Energizer Hldgs's Earnings Outlook

Energizer Hldgs ENR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Energizer Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Investors in Energizer Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 8.17% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Energizer Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.65 1.17 0.67 EPS Actual 0.67 0.67 1.22 0.79 Price Change % -8.0% -2.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Energizer Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Energizer Hldgs were trading at $22.52 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Energizer Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Energizer Hldgs.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Energizer Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $26.12, suggesting a potential 15.99% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Spectrum Brands Holdings, WD-40 and Reynolds Consumer Prods, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Spectrum Brands Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 218.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for WD-40, with an average 1-year price target of $300.0, suggesting a potential 1232.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Reynolds Consumer Prods, with an average 1-year price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential 1.02% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Spectrum Brands Holdings, WD-40 and Reynolds Consumer Prods, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Energizer Hldgs Neutral -0.06% $259M 20.62% Spectrum Brands Holdings Buy -5.96% $253.40M 0.05% WD-40 Buy 1.21% $88.11M 8.38% Reynolds Consumer Prods Neutral 0.86% $226M 3.42%

Key Takeaway:

Energizer Hldgs ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is also above average compared to its peers. Overall, Energizer Hldgs is positioned well within its peer group based on these key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Energizer Hldgs

Energizer Holdings Inc makes and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. Energizer offers batteries using lithium, alkaline, carbon-zinc, nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, and silver oxide technologies. These products are sold under the Energizer, Rayovac, Varta and Eveready brands at performance and premium price segments. It also offers auto care products in the appearance, fragrance, performance, and air conditioning recharge product categories. The company operates in two geographical segments: Americas and International, of which the majority of its revenue is derived from the America. It has two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. It earns maximum revenue from Batteries & Lights segment.

Energizer Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Energizer Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Energizer Hldgs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energizer Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 20.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energizer Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 24.32, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

