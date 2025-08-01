Insights into Ameresco's Upcoming Earnings

Ameresco AMRC will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ameresco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Ameresco is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 11.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ameresco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 0.78 0.47 0.25 EPS Actual -0.11 0.88 0.32 0.10 Price Change % 12.0% -36.0% -16.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Ameresco Shares

Shares of Ameresco were trading at $16.92 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ameresco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ameresco.

With 5 analyst ratings, Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $19.4, indicating a potential 14.66% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bowman Consulting Group, Limbach Holdings and Tutor Perini, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Bowman Consulting Group, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 112.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Limbach Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $148.2, suggesting a potential 775.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tutor Perini, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 195.51% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bowman Consulting Group, Limbach Holdings and Tutor Perini are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ameresco Buy 18.24% $51.92M -0.54% Bowman Consulting Group Buy 18.99% $58.10M -0.71% Limbach Holdings Buy 11.88% $36.72M 6.49% Tutor Perini Buy 18.84% $134.40M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

Ameresco ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Ameresco Better

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Ameresco's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ameresco's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.24% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameresco's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ameresco's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Ameresco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.