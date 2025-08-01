Earnings Outlook For Centerspace

Centerspace CSR will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Centerspace to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Centerspace bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.15% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Centerspace's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.18 1.17 1.20 EPS Actual 1.21 1.21 1.18 1.27 Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Centerspace's Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace were trading at $54.43 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Centerspace

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Centerspace.

With 4 analyst ratings, Centerspace has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $67.25, indicating a potential 23.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NexPoint Residential, Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NexPoint Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential 26.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Veris Residential, with an average 1-year price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential 65.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Independence Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 58.66% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NexPoint Residential, Veris Residential and Independence Realty Trust, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Center Neutral 4.01% $37.93M -0.58% NexPoint Residential Neutral -1.85% $34.54M -1.93% Veris Residential Neutral 12.53% $46.74M 1.01% Independence Realty Trust Neutral 0.59% $94.15M 0.23%

Key Takeaway:

Centerspace ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Centerspace's Background

Centerspace is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. The company operates through a single reportable segment which includes the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and acquisition of apartment communities and conduct their corporate operations from offices in Minot, North Dakota and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Financial Insights: Centerspace

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Centerspace's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Centerspace's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centerspace's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Centerspace's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.5.

To track all earnings releases for Centerspace visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.