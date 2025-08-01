Earnings Outlook For BioCryst Pharma

BioCryst Pharma BCRX will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BioCryst Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The market awaits BioCryst Pharma's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 6.89% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BioCryst Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 -0.17 EPS Actual 0 -0.13 -0.07 -0.06 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -0.0% -4.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of BioCryst Pharma's Stock

Shares of BioCryst Pharma were trading at $8.14 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BioCryst Pharma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.