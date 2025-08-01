Alexander's's Earnings Outlook

Alexander's ALX will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alexander's to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08.

Investors in Alexander's are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.49 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.91% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alexander's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.57 3.71 2.57 2.67 EPS Actual 4.06 4.06 2.84 3.31 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Performance of Alexander's Shares

Shares of Alexander's were trading at $251.19 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

