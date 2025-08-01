Archrock's Earnings Outlook

Archrock AROC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Archrock to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Archrock bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Archrock's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.32 0.27 0.25 EPS Actual 0.42 0.35 0.28 0.23 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 3.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Archrock's Stock

Shares of Archrock were trading at $23.36 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

