Palomar Hldgs Earnings Preview

Palomar Hldgs PLMR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Palomar Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63.

Anticipation surrounds Palomar Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.27, leading to a 0.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Palomar Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.60 1.22 1.03 1.09 EPS Actual 1.87 1.52 1.23 1.25 Price Change % 0.0% 15.0% 2.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Palomar Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Palomar Hldgs were trading at $132.49 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Palomar Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.