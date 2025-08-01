Sabra Health Care REIT Earnings Preview

Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The market awaits Sabra Health Care REIT's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sabra Health Care REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.36 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Tracking Sabra Health Care REIT's Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT were trading at $18.03 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sabra Health Care REIT

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sabra Health Care REIT.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Sabra Health Care REIT, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $19.5, suggesting a potential 8.15% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthcare Realty Trust, National Health Investors and CareTrust REIT, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthcare Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 11.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Health Investors, with an average 1-year price target of $78.5, suggesting a potential 335.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CareTrust REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 77.48% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Healthcare Realty Trust, National Health Investors and CareTrust REIT are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sabra Health Care REIT Neutral 10.07% $123.61M 1.48% Healthcare Realty Trust Neutral -8.52% $184.01M -0.88% National Health Investors Neutral 9.55% $86.41M 2.44% CareTrust REIT Outperform 33.91% $69.48M 2.25%

Key Takeaway:

Sabra Health Care REIT ranks top in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, middle in Return on Equity, and bottom in Consensus among its peers.

Discovering Sabra Health Care REIT: A Closer Look

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Sabra Health Care REIT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sabra Health Care REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

