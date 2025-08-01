Uncovering Potential: Otter Tail's Earnings Preview

Otter Tail OTTR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Otter Tail will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72.

The announcement from Otter Tail is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 6.8% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Otter Tail's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.28 1.98 1.69 EPS Actual 1.62 1.30 2.03 2.07 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 6.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail were trading at $77.18 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Otter Tail visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.