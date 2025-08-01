What's Next: Air Lease's Earnings Preview

Air Lease AL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Air Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Investors in Air Lease are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.33, which was followed by a 8.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Air Lease's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 0.75 0.79 0.93 EPS Actual 1.51 1.34 1.25 1.23 Price Change % 8.0% 7.000000000000001% -0.0% -14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease were trading at $55.4 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Air Lease

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Air Lease.

Analysts have given Air Lease a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $67.5, indicating a potential 21.84% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct Co and GMS, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $143.0, suggesting a potential 158.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with an average 1-year price target of $89.5, suggesting a potential 61.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GMS, with an average 1-year price target of $101.68, suggesting a potential 83.54% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SiteOne Landscape Supply, MSC Industrial Direct Co and GMS, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Air Lease Buy 11.30% $230.69M 4.74% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.37% $531.40M 8.11% MSC Industrial Direct Co Neutral -0.84% $397.74M 4.17% GMS Neutral -5.61% $416.24M 1.85%

Key Takeaway:

Air Lease ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Air Lease Better

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. It is engaged in purchasing commercial jet aircrafts directly from aircraft manufacturers and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world to generate attractive returns on equity. The company also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors, and offers fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region and the rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Air Lease's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Air Lease's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Air Lease's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 49.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Lease's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.53.

