Uncovering Potential: National Storage's Earnings Preview

National Storage NSA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that National Storage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Anticipation surrounds National Storage's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.76% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at National Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.58 0.60 0.63 EPS Actual 0.54 0.60 0.62 0.62 Price Change % -5.0% 2.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Tracking National Storage's Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage were trading at $29.46 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on National Storage

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on National Storage.

National Storage has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, the consensus suggests a potential 22.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Smartstop Self Storage, CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Smartstop Self Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential 40.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CubeSmart, with an average 1-year price target of $47.17, suggesting a potential 60.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Extra Space Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $147.86, suggesting a potential 401.9% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Smartstop Self Storage, CubeSmart and Extra Space Storage, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity National Storage Neutral -3.97% $133.25M 1.10% Smartstop Self Storage Outperform 14.74% $41.98M -2.22% CubeSmart Neutral 4.45% $190.10M 3.12% Extra Space Storage Neutral 2.64% $579.30M 1.80%

Key Takeaway:

National Storage is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, RightSpace, Northwest and Move It brands.

Understanding the Numbers: National Storage's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Storage's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.97% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: National Storage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.1% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, National Storage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for National Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.