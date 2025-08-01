Earnings Outlook For MSA Safety

MSA Safety MSA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MSA Safety will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76.

Investors in MSA Safety are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSA Safety's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.58 2.26 1.80 1.96 EPS Actual 1.68 2.25 1.83 2.01 Price Change % 2.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%

MSA Safety Share Price Analysis

Shares of MSA Safety were trading at $177.87 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on MSA Safety

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MSA Safety.

Analysts have provided MSA Safety with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $189.33, suggesting a potential 6.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of HNI, Interface and ACCO Brands, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HNI, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 60.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Interface, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 83.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ACCO Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 96.63% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for HNI, Interface and ACCO Brands, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MSA Safety Buy 1.94% $193.40M 5.12% HNI Buy 6.96% $286.20M 5.97% Interface Outperform 2.65% $110.96M 2.59% ACCO Brands Outperform -11.56% $99.60M -2.18%

Key Takeaway:

MSA Safety ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering MSA Safety: A Closer Look

MSA Safety Inc makes safety products that are used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. The company's reportable geographic segments are Northern North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company's operating segments have been aggregated into three reportable segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

MSA Safety's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: MSA Safety displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MSA Safety's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSA Safety's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSA Safety's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.68%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MSA Safety's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.46.

To track all earnings releases for MSA Safety visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.